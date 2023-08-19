Saudi Arabia - After former King Cup winners Al Taawoun denied Christian Ronaldo’s Al Nassr a first win of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League on Thursday, the new-look season moved up another gear with Neymar’s Al Hilal taking on Al Feiha and Al Ittihad facing Al Ta’22.

Skipper Léandre Tawamba scored the opener for Al Taawoun before midfielder and home grown talent Ahmed Bahusayn added the second to put the result beyond doubt.

The 2023–24 Saudi Professional League is the 48th edition of tournament which was established in 1976.

Al-Ittihad, whose star player is French international Karim Benzema, are the defending champions after winning their 9th title last season.

A total of 18 teams are competing in the league, the most anticipated in the history of Saudi football following the signing of several star from Europe.

Al-Ahli, Al-Hazem, Al-Okhdood, and Al-Riyadh are the four clubs who were promoted at the end of last season as Al-Adalah and Al-Batin were relegated to the 2023–24 Yelo League.

Meanwhile, Neymar was greeted with much fanfare Friday as he arrived in Saudi Arabia where he joins a growing list of big names lured to the oil-rich kingdom.

The 31-year-old Brazil forward who will be unveiled as an Al-Hilal player on Saturday after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain landed in a Riyadh airport equipped with extra security for the occasion.

Neymar was received in an airport lounge packed with club officials and press, a large diamond-studded cross hanging around his neck as he posed for pictures.

A rock star welcome will await him at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh where he will be unveiled before thousands of fans on Saturday.

"We will hold a big party worthy of the samba dancer," said an al-Hilal official who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Neymar's two-year contract with Al-Hilal will see him earn a salary of around 100 million euros per season, according to sources close to the deal.

He follows Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane in swapping Europe for the Saudi Pro League, which has a hit-list of high-profile targets.

Neymar scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but his time at PSG was blighted by a catalogue of injuries.

Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, he was sidelined for key games.

He underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, only returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.

