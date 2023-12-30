JEDDAH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Saudi Pro League announced an increase in the number of foreign players in the Saudi League to 10 starting from the 2024-2025 season.



According to a statement released on Friday, the number of players registered in the first team rosters of the Saudi Professional League clubs has been modified to 25 players instead of the previous 30. Each club will have the right to register 10 non-Saudi players.



It is allowed to register eight foreign players without specifying a minimum age. Additionally, two non-Saudi players born in 2003 or later can be registered, aiming to enhance the investment in talent at the clubs.



The Federation mentioned the continued right of each club to register one professional player born in Saudi Arabia, who must be born in 1998 or later. Each team can register up to 8 foreign players in the matchday squad, in addition to the Saudi-born professional. This rule excludes the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup competitions, where all registered foreign players are eligible to participate.

