ABHA — Al-Ettifaq continued its outstanding performance in the Saudi Professional League, securing its fourth victory out of six matches by defeating Abha 3-1 in the sixth round of the championship.

Al-Ettifaq, often referred to as the Knights of Al-Dahna'a, has now accumulated a total of 13 points, maintaining a lead position in the league standings. In contrast, Abha continued its lackluster performance, remaining at 6 points.

Forward Moussa Dembélé opened the scoring in the 58th minute, prompting the referee to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) before confirming the goal.

This led to jubilant celebrations from the team's coaching staff, led by Englishman Steven Gerrard.

The second goal was attributed to the Swedish international Robin Quaison with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area in the 75th minute.

Then Hamed Al-Ghamdi capitalized on a cross from Demarai Gray, who was playing his first match with the team. Al-Ghamdi rose to the occasion, slotting the ball into Abha's net in the 82nd minute.

Abha managed to reduce the deficit with a penalty kick in the dying moments of the match, expertly taken by Ekambi and placed past the Brazilian goalkeeper, Paulo Victor, who guards Al-Ettifaq's goal.

Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, meanwhile, made his first appearance in the match as Al-Ettifaq player.

