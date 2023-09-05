NEWCASTLE — Roberto Mancini, the Italian head coach of the Saudi national football team, held a crucial meeting with the Saudi players amid their first training session under his leadership. During the meeting, Mancini outlined the current phase's program and the preparations for the upcoming AFC Asia Cup 2023, along with clear instructions and guidelines for the team's training camps.



The Saudi national team officially launched its training program on Monday in Newcastle, England, marking the second phase of their preparations for the AFC Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to kick off in January of next year.



On the field, the Green Falcons, as the Saudi national team is known, began their training session under the supervision of head coach Mancini. The session commenced with warm-up exercises, followed by passing and possession drills within designated grids. A variety of tactical exercises were conducted, and the training session concluded with stretching exercises to ensure the players' flexibility and readiness.



The Saudi national team is continuing its preparations with a closed training session on Tuesday, as they gear up for two friendly matches during the training camp. These matches will see the Green Falcons face Costa Rica and South Korea as part of their preparations for the AFC Asia Cup 2023.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).