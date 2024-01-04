AlUla: The AlUla Governorate will host the fifth edition of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 (46th Dakar Rally) starting this Friday. The rally will run until January 19, featuring 434 vehicles across multiple race categories and covering a distance of over 7,800 km.



The 46th Dakar Rally introduces new routes that traverse diverse terrains, enabling participants to explore the landscapes and archaeological sites of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Competitors will encounter new challenges that heighten the suspense and excitement of the event.



Commenting on the event, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, stated, "As we enter the new year of 2024, the Kingdom continues to host major global sporting events, thanks to the unwavering support provided by our esteemed leadership, particularly HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The fifth edition of the Dakar Rally willbe spanning for 15 days, featuring 778 individuals representing 72 countries and showcasing 434 diverse vehicles across multiple race categories."



The rally route comprises 12 stages and one preliminary stage. Throughout the competition, drivers will be tested to their limits, both physically and mentally, as they navigate the challenging terrain of the Kingdom's desert. The race pushes participants to endure the most demanding experiences in the world of motorsports, showcasing their resilience and determination.



This year, drivers commence their journey with a preliminary stage at the starting camp in AlUla. They will then embark on a thrilling adventure that traverses various cities of the Kingdom. The route includes Al-Hanakiyah, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Salamiya, Al-Hofuf, Shubaytah, Riyadh, Hail, and Yanbu.



As one of the longest-standing races in motorsports, the Dakar Rally has earned its reputation for its scale and magnitude of events. The race is organized by the Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) in partnership with the Saudi Motorsport Company with close coordination from relevant local authorities.