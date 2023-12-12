RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman met with president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Dr. Thomas Bach in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).



They reflected on the development and prosperity of Olympics and sports movement in the Kingdom and worldwide.



The meeting was attended by Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Bin Faisal and Deputy President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Fahd Bin Jalawi.



Representing the International Olympic Committee, Ser Miang Ng, vice president of the committee, and several of its leaders were also present at the meeting.

