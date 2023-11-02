RIYADH – Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), has reaffirmed the federation's dedication to meeting all FIFA requirements for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



Expressing gratitude to over 125 football federations worldwide for their immense support, Al-Misehal highlighted the significant confidence various countries have placed in Saudi Arabia's bid.



The bid, which aims to bring the 2034 FIFA World Cup to Saudi soil, symbolizes the nation's passion for football and its commitment to advancing the competition.



Al-Misehal emphasized the collective efforts of the Saudi football community to realize the dream of hosting the World Cup in the Kingdom for the first time.



Al-Misehal extended an open invitation to people worldwide to explore Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and enjoy a unique experience across the country's diverse regions.



He underscored football's ability to inspire future generations and expressed anticipation for the 2034 FIFA World Cup contributing to the global progress of the championship.



The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) declared Saudi Arabia as the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup during the annual ceremony of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Doha.



AFC President Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal were present at the event.



FIFA outlined its regulations, stating that the administration would initiate the nomination process for hosting the 2030 and 2034 World Cup editions.



The evaluation process for the nomination files is set to unfold, with the organizing countries expected to be unveiled during the FIFA conference in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Saudi Arabia's bid stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to global football and its aspirations to host a landmark edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

