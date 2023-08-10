Dammam: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has decided to open the list of the Roshn Saudi League clubs (during registration periods) to non-Saudi players without upper limits, only through the registration systems accredited by the federation, with the non-Saudi professional players to be determined within the permissible limit of 8 players via the electronic system of the Saudi Pro League (SPLIS), during the deadline set on September 15th.



The decision aims to provide a better opportunity for clubs and players during the transfer period and to enhance the role of the Roshn League in organizing and managing the competition through the relevant regulations set forth by the board of the Saudi Pro League.