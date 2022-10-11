DAMMAM — Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host International Handball Federation’s (IHF) Super Globe 2022 for the third consecutive time in Dammam between Oct. 18 and 23, 2022.



It will be organized by the Ministry of Sports and in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, as part of the Quality of Life Program.



This tournament is considered the biggest in terms of participating teams amounting to 12 clubs since the launch of the tournament in 1997.



Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said: “We are happy again to host the biggest tournaments at the level of clubs of the handball with the participation of continental champions for the third consecutive time, which is an extension of tournaments and events that Saudi Arabia hosts."



The tournament, to be hosted at the ministry’s hall in Dammam, will see the participation of 12 teams representing the seven continents of the world, the first of which will be the representatives of the Kingdom Mudar and Khalij teams.



Also in fray is Barcelona as European champions and most decorated team with five times victories, German team Magdeburg, defending champion, Kuwait, champion of the Asian continent, Egypt’s Al-Ahli team, champions of Africa.



The other teams include, Brazil’s Taubaté, champion of South and Central America, Ministrus, the North American and Caribbean champion, Sydney University of Australia, Oceania's champions, Poland’s Kielce, IHF’s candidate No. 1, Portuguese Benfica, IHF’s candidate No. 2 and Tunisia’s Tarajji, Arab champions.

