Riyadh -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Arab Road Bike Championship 2023 this December in Riyadh, under the supervision of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The tournament will be dedicated to both male and female categories.

A total of 300 cyclists, representing 14 teams, will compete in the tournament. The competitions will span over 7 days and include team races against the clock, individual races against the clock, and individual races, covering a total distance of 730 kilometers.

The Chairman of the Saudi Cycling Federation and Vice Chairman of the Arab Cycling Federation Abdullah Al-Wathlan, emphasized that this hosting is another addition to a series of major sporting events hosted by the Kingdom.

This is made possible through the support and interest of the wise leadership, and under the supervision of the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz.

He further highlighted that the Arab championships, across all their competitions and categories, yield a significant technical and positive impact on Arab teams and clubs.