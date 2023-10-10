RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) took a significant step on Monday by submitting a letter of intent (LOI) and a signed declaration to FIFA, officially expressing its intention to bid for the hosting rights of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



The official submission comes after Saudi Arabia initially announced its bid ambitions on Oct. 4, with SAFF President Yasser Al Misehal putting pen to paper on the LOI, cementing the Kingdom’s commitment to participating in the bid process outlined by FIFA.



This historic bid represents Saudi Arabia's first attempt to host the prestigious tournament, reflecting the nation's dedication to unlocking new football opportunities at all levels and supporting the global growth of the sport.



With inspiration drawn from Saudi Arabia's ongoing social and economic transformation under Vision 2030 and the country's deep-rooted passion for football, the 2034 bid aims to extend a warm welcome to the world and ensure an exciting and memorable event for fans.



Al Misehal shared his thoughts on this milestone, saying: “This is the second step of a hugely exciting journey that the nation is embarking on.



“Last week we announced our ambitions to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and this official submission continues our journey to make the dreams of our people a reality.



“The 2034 FIFA World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia’s development, experience its culture and become part of its history.



“We are extremely committed to presenting the most competitive bid possible that will also help unite the world through football.”



In an impressive show of support, over 70 FIFA Member Associations from various continents have publicly pledged their backing for Saudi Arabia's bid in less than 72 hours after SAFF declared its intentions.



Saudi Arabia, having successfully hosted more than 50 international events for both male and female athletes across various sports since 2018, is a recognized host for major global sporting events, including football, motorsports, tennis, equestrian, esports, and golf.



Further details about Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup will be unveiled in due course.

