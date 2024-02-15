India's Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday said his Test debut has been dream fulfilled for his father after he impressed with an attacking 62 against England in the third match.

A prolific run-getter in Indian domestic cricket, Sarfaraz got his Test cap from former captain Anil Kumble with his teary-eyed father, Naushad Khan, and wife looking on in Rajkot.

Sarfaraz made the most with his 48-ball fifty to take the attack to the opposition bowlers and shine on a day of centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 not out).

"I felt really happy," Sarfaraz told reporters.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and got the cap in front of my father. I was six years old when he started my cricket," the 26-year-old said.

"It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him. It was a dream to play for India during his lifetime."

Sarfaraz, often criticised for being overweight, has been knocking on the selectors doors for more than three years while scoring in the domestic Ranji Trophy and has a first-class average of over 69 in 45 matches and a best of 301 not out.

Sarfaraz came out to bat after Rohit's departure and, following a nervous start, found his rhythm with boundaries to entertain the crowd.

He reached his 50 after a dominant show against the spinners and raised the bat to his family and the applauding dressing room.

"I was padded for almost four hours. I kept thinking that I have kept so much patience in life and there is no harm in keeping some more," he said.

"After I went in, was nervous for first few balls but I have practised and worked so hard that everything went well."

- Controversies and weight issues -

Sarfaraz burst into limelight with a record 439 in school cricket in 2009 but his career later hit roadblocks and controversies.

Hailing from a small town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz was once charged with age-fudging after failing a bone test report and was later booted out of a training camp due to indiscipline.

He played the Indian Premier League and was once selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore, but could never cement his place in the XI and was also advised by skipper Virat Kohli to lose weight.

But Sarfaraz, who plays domestic cricket for Mumbai, is happy to realise a dream his father had set out to achieve.

"It was my father's dream to play for India but unfortunately it couldn't happen due to some reasons and there wasn't much support from home then," Sarfaraz said.

"Then he worked very hard on me and is now doing on my brother. It was the proudest moment of my life."

Sarfaraz was finally run out after a mix-up with Jadeja, but his innings left the opposition camp impressed.

"I thought Ben (Stokes) wanted to keep attacking fields so we could create a chance. And fair play to him, he had the courage to go over the top on a few occasions," England assistant coach Paul Collingwood said.

"He sweeps really well and put the bowlers under pressure. On debut, it takes a lot of courage to come out and play like that."