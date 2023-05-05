Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will become the highest scoring Egyptian of all time if he finds the net against Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah has scored 313 goals in a brilliant career for club and country, with stats app Five Star Football saying he equalled former Egypt captain Hossam Hassan’s record with a penalty in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Fulham on Wednesday.

Salah has scored 185 times for Liverpool since joining in 2017 and will catch former captain Steven Gerrard, the fifth-highest scorer in the Merseyside club's history, with another goal. Ian Rush leads the Liverpool all-time list with 346.

Egypt's 30-year-old skipper Salah is Liverpool's record Premier League scorer with 136 goals and has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with the club.

Salah's other club goals came at AS Roma (34), Fiorentina (9), Chelsea (2), Basel (20) plus 12 for his childhood club Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab.

On the international front there is some debate about the precise number of goals for both players. Salah has 51, but two of those came in a semi-official 10-0 friendly win against Swaziland in 2013.

Hossam, who won 176 caps during his stellar 19-year international career that brought three African Nations Cup titles, is credited with 76, though several of those are considered to have come in unofficial matches.

