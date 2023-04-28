Qatar - Defending champions Al Sadd will take on Al Rayyan in the return leg of ‘Qatar Clasico’ in the QNB Stars League at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium today. With only three rounds remaining in the league, the competition has entered climactic phase and teams are pushing hard for maximum points.

The Wolves are currently third are currently third in the standings with 38 points – behind Al Arabi (43 points) and leaders Al Duhail (45). Al Rayyan are in ninth place with 17 points.

If Sadd are to win all their remaining three games, they would finish on 47 points. Al Sadd are to play both Duhail and Arabi respectively in their last two fixtures. They would, however, also hope for both Arabi and Duhail to lose their remaining matches if Sadd are to be in contention for the title. The equation is tough and provides for exciting scenario.

Addressing the media ahead of the Rayyan clash, Sadd coach Juan Manuel Lillio Juanma said his team was determined. “We always want to win every match. Although only two days have passed since our last match against Al Shahaniya, our focus is still on achieving victory and the way the players recover for the next match against Rayyan. It will be a difficult match, but we are determined to try to win this game as always,” he said.

Sadd’s attacking Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla said their first aim is to get closer to the second spot in the rankings. “We are going through a good phase. We achieved victory in the last matches in the league championship and the Amir Cup. Our goal is to win and collect the three points to move closer to second place in the standings. We played a good match against Al Shahaniya and I hope that we will do the best in the upcoming matches,” he said.

For Sadd, a victory over Rayyan is paramount if they are to keep their big hopes alive. As for Rayyan, a positive result would prop up their ranking and ensure that they stay away from the relegation zone.

Traditionally, the Sadd vs Rayyan contests have been fiercely contested. This season, the first meeting between these two teams in Qatar Clasico had ended in Al Sadd’s favour 2-1.

Sadd have hit top form having recently qualified for the Amir Cup final with a 5-1 win over Al Shahania in the semi-final. Sadd are also waiting to find out the extent of the possibility of their Korean professional Jung Woo-Young’s participation in the match since he has been recovering from an injury suffered while playing for his national team in the last international break in March.

Meanwhile, Rayyan’s Chilean coach Nicholas Cordova knows very well that the opponents are strong, but he will take into account the importance of this crucial clash and push his players to produce their best. “Facing Al Sadd is difficult, especially after the opponents’ outstanding performance in recent matches. For us, we will fight in this match to win points and get out of the team's current situation,” he said.

“Qatar Clasico matches always have special features, regardless of the preparations of the two teams, as they are of a great enthusiasm, but the team must be 100 per cent ready, and we look forward to appearing at a good level,” he added.

Gharafa meet Qatar SC

In another match of the day, Al Gharafa will face Qatar at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium at 9pm. While Gharafa are looking to enhance their placing in the top four, Qatar SC will be aiming to dislodge their opponents and improve their own chances of being in the top bracket.

Gharafa are presently fourth in the standings with 32 points to their credit, while Qatar SC are in sixth place with 29 points. Three points separate the two and as such the two teams will battle hard to outdo each other. Al Wakrah, who are fifth with 30 points, are also pushing for a place in the top four and as such the contest is vital for all teams concerned.

Qatar SC are coming off from a 1-0 win over Rayyan in the postponed Week 18 match between them, while Al Gharafa have a huge morale boost having defeated league title contenders Al Duhail 2-0 in their Week 19 match.

Shamal face Markhiya

In the third match of the day, Al Shamal will play Al Markhiya at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium at 6:30pm. Shamal are currently ranked 10th with 17 points and on goal difference from Rayyan (ninth), while Markhiya are seventh with 21 points on goal difference from Ahli (eighth).

The two teams had met recently at the Qatar SC Stadium on April 19 in the postponed match between them from Week 9 and Al Markhiya had emerged as 2-1 winners, thanks to an injury time goal from Moroccan Ayoub Assal.

