Part-time spinner Joe Root took four wickets as England bowled out India for 436 to leave the tourists trailing by 190 in the opening Test on Saturday.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 87, adding six from his overnight total before he was trapped lbw by Root on day three in Hyderabad.

India resumed on 421-7 in response to England's 246 and overnighters Jadeja and Axar Patel started cautiously with just six runs scored in the first half-hour.

Root got Jadeja out and bowled Jasprit Bumrah on the next ball but Mohammed Siraj avoided the hat-trick.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed cleaned up Axar on 44 to end the innings inside the first hour and hand England a formidable challenge at the start of the five-match series.

The visitors had a tough grind on day two and an injury to lead spinner Jack Leach only increased their woes on a pitch expected to turn more.

Leach, who injured his knee while fielding on day one and again on day two, took the field heavily bandaged.

He bowled just one over in the morning but Root stood up to finish with figures of 4-79.Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) and KL Rahul (86) led India's charge before Jadeja took control in a 78-run partnership with fellow left-hander Axar.