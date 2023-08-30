RIYADH — Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalty goals to lead Al-Nassr to a 4-0 victory over Al-Shabab during the fourth round of the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.



Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 13th minute with a penalty kick, followed by his second goal in the 38th minute from another penalty.



Senegalese player Sadio Mane added the third goal for Al-Nassr in the 41st minute, ending the first half with a commanding 3-0 lead.



In the second half, Abdulrahman Ghareeb missed a penalty kick for Al-Nassr in the 63rd minute before Sultan Al-Ghanam secured the fourth goal in the 80th minute.



Al-Shabab was reduced to ten players in the 78th minute after their captain, Argentine Ever Banega, received a red card.



With this victory, Al-Nassr now stands with six points in the sixth position, while Al-Shabab remains at two points, holding the 17th position in the league standings.

