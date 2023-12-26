JEDDAH — The highly anticipated match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League is set to be a historic encounter as it marks the first time Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will face each other in this competition.

Ronaldo, leading the lineup for Al Nassr, and Benzema having recently joined Al Ittihad, bring a rich history of rivalry and partnership from their time in European football, adding an extra layer of excitement to this crucial match.

Both players, celebrated for their remarkable careers in Europe, particularly at Real Madrid where they played together, now find themselves on opposite sides in the Saudi Pro League.

This adds a unique dimension to the already intense rivalry between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr.

Ronaldo, known for his incredible scoring record and athleticism, aims to elevate Al Nassr's standings and challenge Al Hilal's dominance.

On the other hand, Benzema, recognized for his intelligent play and technical skills, seeks to help Al Ittihad reclaim their top form and defend their title.

This match, taking place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday, is not just a battle for league points but also a clash of two of the world’s most renowned football stars, making it a must-watch event for football fans globally.

As Al Nassr looks to narrow the gap with league leaders Al Hilal, and Al Ittihad strives to climb up from the sixth position, the stakes are incredibly high.

Al Nassr, invigorated by the addition of Ronaldo, also relies on the prowess of Sadio Mane, known for his explosive speed and scoring ability, and Marcelo Brozovic, a midfielder celebrated for his tactical intelligence and versatility.

Their presence significantly enhances the team's competitive edge.

On the other side, Al Ittihad, led by Benzema, is fortified by the midfield mastery of N'Golo Kante and the defensive strength of Fabinho.

Kante, renowned for his tireless work rate and ability to disrupt opposition play, and Fabinho, a versatile player known for his defensive acumen, add depth and resilience to the team.

The presence of Ronaldo and Benzema, each leading their respective teams, adds a compelling narrative to this encounter, drawing attention not just from Saudi football fans but from the international football community.

Their matchup is expected to showcase their exceptional talents and competitive spirit, reminiscent of their days in the European leagues.

