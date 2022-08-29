Riyadh – The capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, will witness the inauguration of the Next World Forum 2022 on 7 and 8 September at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center.

The two-day event will present Saudi Spotlight panel which features prominent figures propelling the Kingdom’s gaming and esports growth, according to a press release.

More than 1,000 delegates attending from across the globe will join the panel together with government and private sector leaders. There will be the first dedicated meeting of its kind, featuring Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports; the Saudi Esports Federation Chairman; the Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC); the CEOs of NEOM and SAVVY Gaming Group, and the Managing Director of Qiddiya.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Saudi Spotlight, the scene-setting panel of the inaugural Next World Forum, is a golden opportunity to gather some of the brightest minds and main players helping deliver the Kingdom’s ambitions of being a global leader in esports and gaming.”

Bandar bin Sultan added: “As well as highlighting the economic opportunities and gains sought, there will also be focus on the crucial, wider holistic thinking behind those ambitions – which spans multiple government bodies and sectors, as well as the large local demand.”

He noted: “The passion for gaming in Saudi Arabia – where around 70% of the nation’s 35 million population are gamers – is immense. The potential for further growth, however, is even bigger. Saudi Spotlight at the Next World Forum will act as a fulcrum for ensuring that potential is fully captured across all aspects of gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia.”

It is worth noting that gaming consumption in Saudi Arabia will likely hit $6.80 billion by 2030.

