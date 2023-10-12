RIYADH — In a monumental collaboration with the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, UFC, Riyadh Season is set to ignite the capital with an electrifying UFC Fight Night scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024.



The much-anticipated event will showcase a stellar lineup of UFC’s most accomplished and globally recognized fighters, with UFC CEO Dana White expected to unveil the roster in the upcoming months.



The official signing of the agreement took place in the presence of Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and Dave Lewis, senior vice president of event operations, government & regulatory affairs for UFC.



Riyadh Season’s fourth edition is poised to kick off at the end of October, transforming the capital into a global hub for entertainment throughout the winter months.



Amidst an array of captivating activities, the UFC Fight Night stands out as a highlight, promising an adrenaline-packed experience for both local and international fans.



Beyond the octagon, Riyadh Season will immerse visitors in a diverse array of entertainment options, including concerts, exhibitions, dining experiences, and unique events featuring renowned celebrities and leading brands.



As the city prepares to host this thrilling spectacle, anticipation is building for a night that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).