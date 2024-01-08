RIYADH — The Riyadh Season, the sponsor of Italy's Roma football club, has announced an international football match to honor the Diamond Jubilee of Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab Club.



The much-anticipated game is scheduled for Jan. 24 at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh.



This celebratory match marks the significant milestone of Al-Shabab Club, one of the Kingdom's oldest and most distinguished football clubs, founded in 1947.



Al-Shabab boasts an impressive history of accomplishments in both local and international arenas, including triumphs in the Saudi Pro League, King's Cup, Saudi Super Cup, Crown Prince Cup, Saudi Federation Cup, as well as in regional competitions like the Arab Club Champions Cup, Arab Super Cup, and the AFC Cup.



Riyadh Season, renowned for bringing global sporting events to the capital, continues to draw visitors from around the world.



Each year, the event offers a rich array of experiences, ranging from sports championships to musical concerts, exhibitions, and other unique entertainment showcases featuring top-tier celebrities and renowned international brands.



Fans looking forward to witnessing this thrilling encounter between the Saudi Al-Shabab and Italian Roma teams can secure their tickets through the webook application.

