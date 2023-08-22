RIYADH — With less than 60 days left until the start of the highly anticipated Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games, preparations are in full swing in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.



The event will mark the first time the Middle East hosts the global sports spectacle, set to take place from Oct. 20 to 30, at the King Saud University Sports Arena.



In anticipation of this historic occasion, Ian Reid, CEO of the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games, confirmed that all preparations are on track for the international event's launch, following the approved plans.



He emphasized that the preparations are progressing swiftly, with dedicated stakeholders working diligently to present a flawless showcase and create another Saudi success story.



This success will embody the vision of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and translate the solid support of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, and the trust of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki, minister of sports and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



Reid stated, "Two months from now, all eyes will turn to Riyadh as the World Combat Games commence. We are eager to organize an exceptional event that surpasses expectations, befitting the Kingdom's stature.



“This will reaffirm its capabilities and potential, which have qualified it to host and organize the world's most significant sporting events, solidifying its leading position in the sports community, especially in combat sports."



The organizing committee has intensified its preparations, ensuring the continuous readiness of all aspects to meet the highest standards.



Different stakeholders have begun early coordination, drawing from the Saudi workforce's organizational experience gained from hosting major events that captivated the world's attention and showcased the Kingdom's capabilities.



Hosting the games is part of a wider-ranging sports drive that aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life program set in place by the Crown Prince.



Over the course of 11 days, the Riyadh Sports Arena in King Saud University will host the "Riyadh 2023" World Combat Games.



More than 2,500 athletes and officials from over 80 countries will participate in this global competition, attracting elite players from around the world.



The event will feature 16 combat sports: Aikido, Boxing, Judo, Ju-Jitsu, Karate, Kendo, Armwrestling, Kickboxing, Muaythai, Sambo, Savate, Sumo, Taekwondo, Wrestling, Wushu, and Fencing.

