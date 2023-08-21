Riyadh: Preparations are ongoing to host the 2023 World Senior Weightlifting Championship in Riyadh from September 3rd to September 17th, 2023.



Featuring 2,500 male and female athletes representing 170 countries across the globe, the Championship serves as a qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has chosen 60 referees from among the game's finest referees worldwide to oversee the championship competitions.



In the upcoming days, a series of meetings are set to take place, including the Congress meeting of the IWF, where pivotal decisions listed on the agenda will be officially approved.



Moreover, there will be a meeting of the executive board and separate meetings for multiple committees including the Medical Committee, the Media Committee, and the Scientific and Research Committee.



Additionally, a technical meeting is scheduled for the participating teams in the championship.



The Championship's organizing committee has ensured the provision of premium sports equipment, including platforms and weights, supplied by the most respected companies affiliated with the weightlifting discipline. Moreover, the implementation of VAR technology will be integrated during the competitions to address any disputes that may arise from athletes regarding their lifts.



Anticipated to set new records, the Championship is poised to witness the participation of world champions hailing from all continents. Serving as a pivotal qualification stage for the Paris 2024 Olympics, this event is expected to mark a new era in weightlifting achievements.