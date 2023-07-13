Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Ricciardo’s surprise ret...
MOTORSPORTS

Ricciardo’s surprise return puts more focus on Sergio Perez

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

Tuesday’s announcement that the 34-year-old Australian had replaced the axed Nyck de Vries should have rung alarm bells for the Mexican, whose contract alongside dominant double world champion Max Verstappen runs to the end of 2024

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 13, 2023
HUNGARYMOTORSPORTS
PHOTO
Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the Formula One starting grid with tail-enders AlphaTauri, from Hungary next week, has also raised more questions about Sergio Perez’s future at sister team Red Bull.
Tuesday’s announcement that the 34-year-old Australian had replaced the axed Nyck de Vries should have rung alarm bells for the Mexican, whose contract alongside dominant double world champion Max Verstappen runs to the end of 2024.
Perez is second overall but 99 points behind Verstappen after 10 of 22 races, and his form in the last six has been patchy.
If fan favourite Ricciardo can show he has truly recovered his mojo, and is no longer the driver who was so out of sorts at McLaren in 2021-22, then champions Red Bull have an even more obvious replacement.
Red Bull have a history of ruthlessly promoting and demoting drivers between their two teams, as well as discarding them entirely.
AlphaTauri, who will have new bosses and a different name next year, can benefit from the experience of an eight-times race winner, although how long Ricciardo is prepared to be an also-ran remains to be seen.
Either way, he needs to impress against Japanese team mate and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda in a car struggling to score. That is the Australian’s gamble.
The departure of De Vries after just 10 Grands Prix, without even getting the chance to race in front of his home crowd at Zandvoort next month, had been widely flagged and was surprising only in the timing.
SIMILAR REJECTION
Some still jumped to his defence, notably drivers who experienced similar rejection.
“Never expected it to be over so quickly for Nyck,” said compatriot and former Caterham driver Giedo van der Garde, who took legal action against Sauber in a 2015 contract dispute, on Twitter. “If you look back at it, the amount of time he was given to get used to the car and the progress he made (slowly but surely) it’s - in my opinion - been too soon.”
Brazilian Lucas di Grassi, who had one season with Virgin Racing in 2010, added: “When you axe a driver after 10 races it shows the process of making the hiring decision is wrong.”
It could be argued that 2021 Formula E champion De Vries, 28, had 11 races more than he looked like getting at this point last season. He impressed by taking points for Williams in a one-off appearance at Monza last year, replacing the unwell Alex Albon, but has not scored since.
If a combination of circumstances handed him the seat, all triggered by McLaren deciding to part with Ricciardo, a similar alignment has sealed his fate.
The problem for De Vries was that he could never count on the full support of Red Bull after being passed over by others.
AlphaTauri had wanted to hire American Colton Herta but he lacked the necessary super-licence. Red Bull juniors, and notably New Zealander and official reserve Liam Lawson, were deemed not ready.
Helmut Marko, who oversees Red Bull’s driver development programme, was asked last month whether he and Red Bull principal Christian Horner ever disagreed about drivers.
“Not often, but sometimes we do. The last one... I would say De Vries,” he told ‘The Inside Line’ podcast. “He (Horner) was not a fan of De Vries.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet

Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet
Messi mulls international retirement, but not quite yet
FOOTBALL

Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar

Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar
Al Sadd appoint Miguel as new coach: Qatar
FOOTBALL

Al Rayyan rope in al-Rawi: Qatar

Al Rayyan rope in al-Rawi: Qatar
Al Rayyan rope in al-Rawi: Qatar
FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees
Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al Nassr banned from adding new players for not paying over $500,000 in fees
SPORTS

Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage

Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage
Philipsen emerges as new sprint king, wins his 4th stage
FOOTBALL

PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour

PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour
PSG sign Benfica teenager Ndour
SPORTS

Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games

Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games
Kuwait’s Fencing team secures bronze medal at Arab Games
FOOTBALL

Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis

Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis
Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis
MOST READ
1.

Know the Dubai apartments, villa communities that reported highest price rises in June

2.

Abu Dhabi’s Invictus to invest $272mln in MENA agro-food trading

3.

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

4.

Abu Dhabi's Multiply Group invests $100mln in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

5.

UAE-based renewables firm Ryse Energy acquires US wind turbine maker

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments

Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments
Former Union Properties chairman, others will pay $168.8mln settlement in instalments
OIL AND GAS

Oil outlook: Demand to peak before 2025 due to shift towards EV adoption

EQUITIES

Oman's Bank Muscat H1 net profit up 5%

WEALTH

Analysis: Egypt’s asset sales could restore confidence in privatisation plans

LATEST NEWS
1

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2

China's foreign trade increased by 2.1% in H1, 2023

3

UK receives $50bln of orders for inflation-linked bond

4

Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says

5

Pakistan receives $1.2bln first tranche from IMF bailout

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds