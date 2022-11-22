DOHA — At a time when the Green Falcons are spending their final hours of preparations before their World Cup opening match, Hervé Renard, the head coach, infused their confidence level with instilling a high voltage of fighting spirit.



Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the French coach emphasized that the Green Falcons did not come to the Qatar World Cup 2022 for the sake of a picnic, but to fight to make all Saudis proud of their team.



He also highly appreciated the “motivating and encouraging” words of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



“We have to be at a higher level of this tournament and we must make Saudis proud of their team, and this matter is the most important thing we cherish,” Renard said at the press conference, ahead of the Saudi squad’s meeting of Argentina in the opening game of the first round of the World Cup at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.



Referring to the toughness of the match, Renard said: “We know how difficult the World Cup is, and we have enough enthusiasm and motivation to compete in the matches. We have worked hard for years to participate and are happy with the start of the tournament. Renard has been serving as a coach for three years.



Regarding the challenges in facing Argentina, and its superstar Lionel Messi, Renard said: “We know exactly with whom we will play, and for this, we have to focus well, and we have a high amount of fighting spirit, which will be reflected in the field.”



Renard refused to talk about the lineup of his squad against Argentina, saying: “I cannot give you the lineup for tomorrow’s match, and you will see it in the stadium.”



He stressed at the same time the preparedness of Salman Al-Faraj and all the goalkeepers, led by Muhammad Al-Owais, to participate in the match.



The coach wished the Saudi players to achieve more professional excellence abroad, stressing that this step would develop their standard and thus reflect positively on Saudi football.

