ABU DHABI- In response to high demand, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJ) has fast-tracked the opening of registrations for the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC).

The event will take place from 11th to 19th November at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

Although registrations will not close until 1st November, the UAEJJF – the nation's governing body for jiu-jitsu – decided to open registrations earlier than planned. The decision came in response to the tremendous global interest and the need for players – particularly those from overseas – to have sufficient time to prepare for their journey to the UAE.

The return of ADWPJJC, along with numerous other jiu-jitsu events hosted by the UAEJJF, demonstrates Abu Dhabi's undisputed position as the global capital for the sport and rapidly growing interest in the sport.

The championship has established itself as the ultimate stop on the international Jiu-Jitsu calendar, attracting thousands of competitors from across the globe to compete in youth, masters, amateurs and professionals divisions in the chase for gold and a successful conclusion to the season.

According to the Federation's schedule, ADWPJJC action will begin on 11th November with the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival, a two-day event that will include contests for Kids 1 (4-5 years old), Kids 2 (6-7), and Kids 3 (8-9) across all belt colours; Infant (10-11), Junior (12-13), Teen (14-15), and Youth (16-17) white belts; Amateurs white and blue belts; and Parajiu-Jitsu Adults.

The Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held on 13th and 14th November and will see athletes aged 10 to 17 from around the world taking to the mat. However, Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held on 15th-16th November, featuring some of the sport's elite names aged 30 and up from various nationalities.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place from 17th-19th November, with the finals on Sunday. The competition is open to anyone over 18 who holds a purple, brown or black Belt. Purple belt professional division will also be open to athletes aged 16 and 17.

Talking about the opening of registrations, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his continuous and unlimited support to the development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

He noted that Abu Dhabi's preparations for the 14th edition began immediately after the conclusion of the previous edition last November.

"An exceptional championship by all standards awaits the jiu-jitsu family as it builds on the remarkable success of the previous decade, particularly in November of last year when Abu Dhabi hosted more than 6,000 male and female players during the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships and the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship," he said.