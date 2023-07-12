Surviving a frenetic finish against one of the Eastern Conference's top teams left the New York Red Bulls feeling good.

Following it up with a win over the best team in the MLS would make the Red Bulls feel even better, and they get their chance Wednesday night by hosting FC Cincinnati in Harrison, N.J.

The Red Bulls (6-7-8, 26 points) are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, with two fewer wins than Montreal. New York is coming off a 2-1 win over third place New England on Saturday night.

Wikelman Carmona scored the tiebreaking goal in the 85th minute after New England netted the equalizer nine minutes earlier. Frankie Amaya also scored, and New York caught a break when New England's tying goal in stoppage time was disallowed due to an offsides call.

"What I told them was, three points, a big three points tonight, No. 1," New York coach Troy Lesesne said. "Don't let anything that I'm about to say take that away from it. But it wasn't a complete performance tonight, and that's what we were asking for in the pre match."

Cincinnati (13-2-6, 45 points) is comfortably ahead in the East and in the race for the Supporters Shield. But the Orange and Blue are winless in a season-worst, three-match stretch (0-1-2).

Cincinnati is coming off consecutive 2-2 draws against New England and Charlotte FC.

After taking its first home draw on July 1, its first non-win at home all season, Cincinnati staged a comeback in the second half Saturday night at Charlotte. Luciano Acosta scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute and Alvaro Barreal netted the equalizer in the 68th.

Saturday was the first time in team history Cincinnati overcame a deficit of at least two goals at halftime to get a point, and it survived playing down a man for the final 15 minutes.

"The character of this group is pretty strong," Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said afterward. "Us getting a point (shows) just how these guys are capable of responding when things aren't going their way, the fight's always there."

--Field Level Media



