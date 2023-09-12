Rain has halted Sri Lanka's spin-charge led by Dunith Wellalage against India in their Asia Cup Super Four clash in Colombo on Tuesday.

India were 197-9 in 47 overs after opting to bat first, with both teams preparing for next month's ODI World Cup in India.

Axar Patel, on 15, and number 11 Mohammed Siraj, on two, were battling to survive their full quota of 50 overs.

Wellalage, a left-arm spinner, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to return figures of 5-40 from his 10 overs. Off-spinner Charith Asalanka has picked four wickets.