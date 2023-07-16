Rain halted play shortly after Sri Lanka elected to bat first and reached 18-1 in the opening Test against Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early to claim his 100th wicket as he sent back Nishan Madushka caught behind for four.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick who is playing his 26th Test, has returned to the team exactly a year after his knee injury he picked up at the same venue.

The two-match series marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 participation for the two teams.