Qatari athletes continued to excel at the West Asia Athletics Championship clinching two more gold medals on the second day at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

Qatari sprinters made a sweep of gold medals in 400m races with Sajja Essa Sadoun winning the women’s contest with a time of 59.65 secs. Lebanese duo of Maria Nehra (59.79) and Lain Ghazawi (1:00.57) completed the podium of the event.

It was a one-two in men’s 400m race for Qatar with Ammar Ismail Yahya reigning supreme after clocking 46.23 secs. Ashraf Hussain sealed silver medal for the home side in 47.33 while Iraq’s Yasser Ali took bronze with a time of 47.35.

Also yesterday, Qatar’s Mubarak Rabi Mehmood claimed bronze medal in men’s 800m after finishing behind gold medallist Abdullah al-Yaara (1:49.64) and Oman’s Hussain Mohsin, who took silver with a time of 1:50.14.

Jibrine Ahmed won another bronze for Al Annabi, clearing a distance of 17.55m in men’s shot put. Bahrain’s Abdurrahman (20.65) and Iraq’s Mohamed Baqar (17.55) clinched the first two spots respectively.

Qatar’s tally reached to six gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the end of second day with two days left in the event.

