Al Sadd coach Bruno Miguel Pinheiro, who has taken over from Juan Manuel Lillo ‘Juanma’, oversaw the team’s overseas training session in Austria on Thursday - on his first day day in the new role.

The 46-year-old has previously been incharge as a coach at the Aspire Academy and has also supervised the Qatar national Under-19, 20 and Under-21 teams.

Al Sadd began their training on July 1 at Seefeld in Austria and will continue until July 15 during which they are playing friendly matches.

Al Sadd will soon be competing in the King Salman Club Championship which will be held in Saudi Arabia from July 27 to August 12 with the participation of 16 Arab teams, where Al Sadd have been drawn in Group B alongside Saudi Al Hilal, Moroccan Wydad and Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli.

As a preparation ahead of the tournament, Al Sadd will be playing Raja Club Athletic of Morocco at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on July 21.

