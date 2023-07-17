Qatar’s Abdullah wins the 800m gold, qualifies for World Athletics

Qatari runner Abu Bakr Abdullah clocked 1:45.53s to clinch the 800m gold medal on the final day of the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok on Sunday. The win also saw him qualify for the World Championships 2023. India’s Krishan Kumar clocked 1:45.88s to finish second while Ebrahim Al Zofairi of Kuwait came third (1:46.11s). Qatar's Abdirahman Saeed finished fifth.

