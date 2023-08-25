Qatari riders excel at event in Netherlands

A number of Qatari showjumping riders excelled at the recently concluded Longines Global Champions Tour in Valkenswaard, The Netherlands (August 18-20).The participation of the Qatari riders at LGCT Valkenswaard was also a part of their preparations for the forthcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, in September 2023, and also the international and local equestrian championships that are held in Qatar.One of the top results of Qatar riders at LGCT Valkenswaard was of Rashid Towain Ali al-Marri who rode Van Gallettana Z flawlessly in the CSI1* Grand Prix, Against the clock with jump off (1.35m) in 31.03secs.Qatar’s Ahmed Mohamed al-Badi astride Vegas Du Monteil finished a creditable third in the CSI1* Grand Prix, Against the clock with jump off (1.15m) class, clocking 40.96secs while Sheikh Mohamed bin Jassim al-Thani came in fifth in the CSI1* Grand Prix, Against the clock No jump off (1.15m) event on Verenice 2.Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) is an annual showjumping series staged in several world cities including Doha, which staged the opening leg in March 2023.