Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Qatari riders excel at e...
HORSE RACING

Qatari riders excel at event in Netherlands

Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) is an annual showjumping series staged in several world cities including Doha, which staged the opening leg in March 2023

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 25, 2023
QATARHORSE RACING
A number of Qatari showjumping riders excelled at the recently concluded Longines Global Champions Tour in Valkenswaard, The Netherlands (August 18-20).
The participation of the Qatari riders at LGCT Valkenswaard was also a part of their preparations for the forthcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, in September 2023, and also the international and local equestrian championships that are held in Qatar.
One of the top results of Qatar riders at LGCT Valkenswaard was of Rashid Towain Ali al-Marri who rode Van Gallettana Z flawlessly in the CSI1* Grand Prix, Against the clock with jump off (1.35m) in 31.03secs.
Qatar’s Ahmed Mohamed al-Badi astride Vegas Du Monteil finished a creditable third in the CSI1* Grand Prix, Against the clock with jump off (1.15m) class, clocking 40.96secs while Sheikh Mohamed bin Jassim al-Thani came in fifth in the CSI1* Grand Prix, Against the clock No jump off (1.15m) event on Verenice 2.
Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) is an annual showjumping series staged in several world cities including Doha, which staged the opening leg in March 2023.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

INVESTMENT

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour
Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour
CRICKET

UAE captain happy for Mahika as Dubai girl gets into England team

UAE captain happy for Mahika as Dubai girl gets into England team
UAE captain happy for Mahika as Dubai girl gets into England team
FOOTBALL

Balanced groups revealed in AFC Champions League draw for Saudi teams

Balanced groups revealed in AFC Champions League draw for Saudi teams
Balanced groups revealed in AFC Champions League draw for Saudi teams
FOOTBALL

Al-Ittihad maintains lead in Saudi League with four-goal triumph over Al-Riyadh

Al-Ittihad maintains lead in Saudi League with four-goal triumph over Al-Riyadh
Al-Ittihad maintains lead in Saudi League with four-goal triumph over Al-Riyadh
FOOTBALL

Man City swoop for Belgian winger Doku

Man City swoop for Belgian winger Doku
Man City swoop for Belgian winger Doku
CRICKET

Naseem late show takes Pakistan to dramatic victory over Afghanistan

Naseem late show takes Pakistan to dramatic victory over Afghanistan
Naseem late show takes Pakistan to dramatic victory over Afghanistan
FOOTBALL

Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test, Man Utd seek Premier League lift off

Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test, Man Utd seek Premier League lift off
Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test, Man Utd seek Premier League lift off
TENNIS

Djokovic and Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit

Djokovic and Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
Djokovic and Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
MOST READ
1.

Dubai set to see housing shortage as population explodes

2.

BRICS invites UAE, Saudi, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia and Iran to become full members

3.

Akasa Air: India’s newest airline sets sights on Middle East destination

4.

UAE's top banks' combined profits soar 68% on higher rates, business activity

5.

Indian and Chinese businesses driving up rentals in the Dubai office market

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Abbes lands Doha Cup for Wathnan Racing at Deauville; Extra Time wins Al Rayyan Cup

2

Sheikh Joaan honours winners at Qatar Goodwood Festival

3

Al Husn upstages favourites to win Qatar Nassau Stakes

4

Qatar Airways all set for Goodwood races

5

Al Ghadeer storms to Qatar International Stakes victory

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

DIPLOMACY

Modi and Xi speak at BRICS Summit, ask officials to resolve border dispute quickly - Bloomberg

Modi and Xi speak at BRICS Summit, ask officials to resolve border dispute quickly - Bloomberg
Modi and Xi speak at BRICS Summit, ask officials to resolve border dispute quickly - Bloomberg
INVESTMENT

PIF-owned Cruise Saudi teams up with Columbia blue for new luxury cruise line

REAL ESTATE

Dubai's Sobha Realty sales more than doubles in H1 2023

INVESTMENT

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour

LATEST NEWS
1

ASEAN enhances regional cooperation to tackle environmental challenges

2

Rabdan Academy, Australia’s Monash University forge partnership to support research projects

3

DeSantis' dream of a two-horse race on hold as others shine at Republican debate

4

US will resolve Tesla Autopilot probe, could make announcement soon - official

5

Nvidia's $25bln buyback 'a head-scratcher' for some shareholders

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds