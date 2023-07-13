Qatari horses scored three victories at the La Teste De Buch Racecourse in France on Tuesday. While the HE Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani-owned Aslan Al Shahaniya (AF Al Buraq x Celeste du Ghazal) maintained unbeaten record by claiming the Razia 3 prize in his second start, Al Shaqab Racing’s filly The Goblin (Azadi x Khazma) notched its first victory in third participation for the Nice d’Or prize for beginner purebred Arabian horses (3 years old) over 1900m.

Al Shaqab Racing’s colt Afghan (TM Fred Texas x Mazoon) won the Tijani Prize in the third category for purebred Arabian colts (aged 3 years) over 1900m in his second participation. (Pics: Robert Polin)

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

