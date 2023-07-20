Qatar SC scored a 1-0 win over second division English club Grimsby Town on Tuesday in the first of their friendly matches at the overseas training camp in Alicante, Spain, in preparation for the new football season and the league championship 2023-2024.

The winning strike for Qatar SC came from their Moroccan defender Badr Banoun.

The team’s technical staff, led by Moroccan coach Youssef Safri, was keen on experimenting some of the players during the match and also the technical and tactical plans that the team has been following in Doha earlier this month and now at the camp in Alicante.

The overseas training camp began on the 8th of July and will continue until July 29.

The technical staff of Qatar SC is looking forward to achieving the maximum technical and physical benefits from the camp and before returning to Doha and entering the final stage of preparations for the new season.

