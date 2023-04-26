Qatar - Al Arabi handed a resounding 7-1 defeat to Al Sailiya in the semi-final of the 51st HH The Amir Cup at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday to set up a summit clash with 18-time winners Al Sadd.

The eight-time title winners Al Arabi ran roughshod over their hapless rivals in front of hundreds of fans as Youssef Msakni scored a hat-trick (12th, 45th and 90+1 minutes), Omar al-Somah registered a brace (72nd and 82nd minutes) while Rafinha converted a penalty (31st minute) and Ahmed Suhail al- Hamawende scored a goal in 70th minute. Substitute Carlos Strandberg finally fetched a consolation goal for Al Sailiya in the 85th minute of the match.

A delighted Al Arabi coach Younes Ali applauded his team for making the final of the prestigious tournament.

“I am very happy with this victory. All the players and team management worked tirelessly to reach the final of Amir Cup. It will be a great honour to shake hands with His Highness the Amir and we are looking forward to it,” he said.

“The players made the match easy for themselves by availing their chances well. The final (against Al Sadd) is going to be difficult but it is too early to talk about it as we will now focus on our matches in the QSL (QNB Stars League),” the coach added.

The Dream Team – Al Arabi – who are also excelling in the QNB Stars League, displayed excellent form and intentions right from the word go with a Msakni header, off a corner kick, flying over the crossbar in the very 6th minute.

Initially, Al Sailiya held on to a tight defence but they soon began to fall apart against rampaging Al Arabi forward line. With Helal Mohamed running down the left and providing a fine lob, Msakni produced a fine header to open the scoring.

Helal himself could have added another goal five minutes later but his angular shot, after he controlled a long ball well inside the box, went wide off the target. Msakni continued to make forays and in the 24th minute he set up Omar al-Somah but the Syrian striker missed to connect for a header despite a diving effort.

Al Sailiya made matters worse for themselves with their midfielder Mohamed Diame being penalised for a foul against Ahmed Fathi Abdoulla as he fell on to Al Arabi captain trying to clear a ball inside the danger area. Rafinha stepped up to take the penalty successfully.

In the 42nd minute, Rafinha broke through the rival defence to make a stellar kick but this time Al Sailiya goalkeeper Abdraman Mahamat Aziz courageously punched the ball away to avert damage.

But minutes later, Al Sailiya’s mistake of leaving a lurking Msakni unmarked proved fatal as he made another fine header off an Ibrahem Nasser Kalla corner kick.

Al Arabi went into the break leading 3-0.

Al Sailiya returned to fight bravely and held on. Kalla did manage to seize an opportunity to beat the custodian but he was clearly offside.

Al Arabi’s goal-scoring resumed and in fine fashion with Al Hamawende converting a set piece with a delightful kick into the left corner of the net which left the goalkeeper unmoved, and The Dream Team fans thrilled.

With their hopes in disarray, Al Sailiya found it tough to stop the barrage of attacks. Minutes after the fourth goal, Al Somah dashed in and was provided with an assist by Rafinha to rattle the opposition once again.

Syrian striker Somah burst in again to notch his team’s sixth goal as he picked up a measured pass from Abdulla Nasser al-Muraisi and beat the goalkeeper.

Al Sailiya’s consolation goal came off a counter with their Swedish striker sprinting in to produce a superb left-footer past a charging goalkeeper Jassim Adel al-Hail.

Msakni then provided icing to Al Arabi’s victory cake with his hat-trick goal as he headed home in his customary style in added time.

Al Arabi’s celebrations at the stadium went on for long as they thanked the supporters.

The Dream Team will now play Al Sadd in the final on May 12 to be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

