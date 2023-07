The Qatari fencing team of Mishaal Al Qahtani, Muhammad Al Awlan, Jaber Al Fadaq and Muhammad Al Hazaa claimed bronze in the fencing team competition while Ahmed Khalil, Mohamed Abdel Wahhab, Fahd Al Mughni, Ahmed Al Awlaki and Abdullah Abdel Wahhab won the table tennis team bronze for Qatar at the Arab Games on Wednesday.

