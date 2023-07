Qatar’s fencing team of Ali Al Athba, Abdullah Khalifa and Khalid Alyafi claimed the Men’s Team Foil gold at the 15th Arab Games – Algeria 2023 in Algiers on Tuesday. Qatar’s overall medals tally at the Games is now 15 with five gold, two silver and seven bronze medals. Meanwhile, Qatar’s volleyball team has qualified for the semi-finals at the Games.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).