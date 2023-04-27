Qatar’s high jumper Mutaz Barshim opened his season by winning gold medal in the West Asia Athletics Championship at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

On the opening day of the championship, reigning Olympic champion Barshim comfortably clinched the gold with a jump of 2.20m. Oman’s Fatiq Abdul Ghafoor (2.05m) secured silver while Iraq’s Hussain Falah claimed bronze medal. Qatar’s three-time world champion will now start his Diamond League season at the same venue on May 5. Qatar’s bagged four gold medals on the opening day.

Earlier, Bashayer Obaid brought first gold of the day for the hosts after leaping 11.62m in the women’s triple jump.

Top Al Annabi sprinter Femi Ogunode claimed the men’s 100m, clocking 10.13s for a dominant win in the event. Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Abubakar (10.23s) won silver while Femi’s brother Tosin Ogunode (10.31s) took the bronze for Qatar.

The hosts also dominated the men’s 3000m steeplechase with Yasen Salem (8:33.63) and Musab Adam (8:34.25) confirming a one-two for the home side. Iraq’s Mohamed Abdullah (8:35.85) finished on third spot.

In 10,000m race walk, Qatar’s Mabrook Saleh (49:09.64 secs) won silver finishing behind UAE’s Al Shuali al-Naimi, who picked claimed gold with a time of 48:30.49 secs. Palestine’s Aboud Joda (50:54.86) won bronze medal in the event.

In 110m hurdles, Qatar’s Omar Daudi secured bronze with a time of 14:27.

As many as 12 countries including hosts Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Yemen and Syria are taking part in the event that will conclude on April 29.

