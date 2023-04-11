Qatar - Second division side Al Shahania stunned Al Gharafa 4-3 on penalties to advance to the semi-finals of the 51st HH The Amir Cup at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams were locked 3-3 after regulation time.

Abdulaziz Al Yahri (18th minute), Amir Roustaei (44th minute) and Ousmane Coulibaly (60th minute) scored the goals for Al Shahania. For Al Gharafa, Moayad Hassan (48th minute), Yacine Brahimi (75th minute) and Ishak Belfodil (83rd minute) hit the target.

Earlier, Al Yahri and Amir Roustaei opened the scoring for Al Shahania, bounding the squad with a lead against the fourth-ranked Al Gharafa - in the QNB Stars League (QSL).

Despite trailing 0-2, Al Gharafa played fiercely to make a comeback with Moayad Hassan scoring in the 48th minute.

The third and last goal came from former Mali defender Ousmane Coulibaly as the right-back secured the lead for his team before the efforts from both Al Gharafa’s Yacine Brahimi and Ishak Belfodil in the deep second half.

Tied 3-3, Al Shahania’s goalkeeper Bautista Burke kept his team from elimination as he guarded the penalty box against Al Gharafa’s strikers.

The 20-year-old hemmed his underdog squad to come out on top, eliminating Al Gharafa on penalties in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

The triumph adds to coach Alvaro Mejia’s evolving resume, as it would be another win over two first-division teams so far in the season.

Al Sadd to meet Umm Salal

The star-studded Al Sadd team will take on Umm Salal as both teams battle it out to meet either Al Arabi or Al Shahania on Monday.

Al Sadd said the side was not under any pressure despite having a below-par season so far and they are aiming for the first trophy of the season.

Al Sadd are third in the league - seven points behind the leaders Al Duhail. The Wolves also lost to Al Duhail in the Qatar Cup final and in the Ooredoo Cup semi-final recently.

“All tournaments are different from one another and they have their own importance but the Amir Cup is special. It is giving us a chance to secure at least one trophy this season and we will do everything in our capacity to regain this prestigious title for our fans.

“We will give our best in the QSL also and will try to win all the remaining matches,” Al Sadd coach Juan Manuel Lillo said.

On the other hand, Umm Salal, who are battling to avoid relegation from the QSL, also fancy their chances in the match.

“All teams who made it to the quarter-finals have an equal opportunity to progress to the next round. All Sadd will be giving their all in this match after losing the Qatar Cup final. But I believe in the abilities of my players and our desire to qualify for the semi-final is high,” Umm Salal coach Talal El Karkouri said.

