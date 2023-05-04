Qatar - Al Arabi Sports Club on Wednesday knocked out defending champions Police Sports Club in straight sets 3-0 (25-8, 25-23, 30-28) to set up Amir Cup volleyball tournament final against Al Rayyan.

Earlier at the Aspire Ladies Sports Hall, 15-time winners Al Rayyan defeated Qatar SC 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 31-29) in the first semi-final.

This will be the 17th occasion the two teams meet in the final of the prestigious tournament.

