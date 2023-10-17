RIYADH — Al-Shabab Club announced the sale of the most expensive ticket in the history of Saudi football. The ticket amounting to SR1 million was purchased by Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki, the youth golden member of Al-Shabab.



The ticket sale was within the “Hospitality” category for Al-Shabab’s next match with Al-Ta’i Club of Hail at Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday, October 21 in the 10th round of the Saudi Roshn Professional League.



In a tweet published on its X platform, Al-Shabab said: “With a value of SR1 million, the most expensive ticket in the history of the Saudi League (was purchased) in the name of Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki.”



In a television briefing, Muhammad Al-Munjam, chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Shabab Club, explained that the ticket includes many advantages, and that it is a new precedent in the Saudi Roshn League. He thanked Prince Abdulrahman bin Turki for his continued support for the Riyadh-based Al-Shabab Club.

