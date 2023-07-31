Substitute Gonzalo Plata’s strike in the injury time helped Al Sadd to a thrilling 3-2 win over Saudi’s Al Hilal at the King Salman Club Cup

on Sunday.

The battle of the heavyweights at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia, swung like a pendulum before Ecuadorian winger Plata slotted home.

With this victory, Al Sadd moved to the top of Group B with 4 points. They had played goalless draw in the first match against Moroccan side Wydad. The Wolves will play Al Ahly Tripoli on Wednesday in their final group encounter.

Hilal went ahead in the 10th minute through Michel Richard. But Sadd struck just before the interval with prolific Baghdad Bounedjah finding the net.

Sadd took the lead after the break when Tareq Salman scored in the 50th minute, but 18 minutes later Salem Al Dosari converted a penalty to draw Al Hilal level. However, Al Sadd had the last laugh with unmarked Plata firing the loose ball off a Bounedjah assist, with a poor effort from Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al Mayouf helping the ball into the net.

Plata, who signed a five-year deal with Al Sadd after joining from Spanish club Valladolid, had replaced Ali Asad in the 74th minute. Hilal controlled the possession from the start but Al Sadd grew into the game despite Richard’s strike giving home side the lead.

Al Sadd’s assistant coach Emmanuel Avanti said the match was a difficult one for his side. “I am happy with the victory, which came after a difficult match. We performed more than wonderful in front of a great team and in front of its fans. We know the style of the Al Hilal coach and we tried in the first half to play a balanced game despite being a goal down,” he said.

Avanti pointed out that there are new players in the team who have not yet reached the stage of full adaptation “The team is developing from one game to another and all the new players are doing their best to integrate into the team,” he said.

About the upcoming match against Al Ahly Tripoli match, the assistant coach of Al Sadd said: “It will be a difficult match, the Libyan team has a chance to qualify, and therefore we must work and prepare well for the match.”

ScorelinecColor:> Al Sadd 3 - Baghdad Bounedjah (40th minute), Tarek Salman (51st minute), Gonzalo Plata (90+3) beat Al Hilal 2 - Michael (10th minute), Salem Aldawsari 58th minute (penalty).

