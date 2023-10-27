Anca Pirvu and Annabel Ayres teamed up well to win the UAE International Pairs Qualifier hosted by the Ladies’ Section at the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course.

A strong field of 60 ladies competed but it was Pirvu and Ayres who took the top spot with an impressive 45 Stableford points. Together they combined total of 11 net birdies.

Runners-up were the pair of Lady Vice-Captain Josie Tracey and Wonjeong Lee scoring 43 points. A vital net eagle on the 16th by Josie was pivotal as it enabled a two point margin over third place.

Third place went to Sonal Gandhi and Avani Shah, who scored 41 points.

The top three Pairs at each qualifier progress to the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club which will be held over the National Course on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The winning Pair at the UAE Finals goes on to represent the UAE at the World Final of the International Pairs - Race to Obidos event in November 2024 at Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal. It will be an all-expenses-paid trip.

The 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs is supported by Callaway, with Hole aponsors being Centara Mirage, White Eagle Golf and Tbilisi Hills.

The event is supported by Golf Nuts, Palm Tees and EVOCUS H20 and sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.

The next UAE International Pairs Qualifier is on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

It is open to all golfers holding Official Handicaps, both Club Members and EGF Direct Members. Entries are being accepted on a first come–first served basis.

For further information Visit www.uaeinternationalpairs.com

Results

(Stableford Points)

A, Pirvu & A. Ayres 45

J. Tracey & W. Lee 43.

S. Gandhi & A. Shah 41.

Nearest the Pin in 2 on Hole 17 by ICON SPORTS: Arathi Appaiah

Nearest the Pin on Hole 4 by Tbilisi Hills: Kiyono Taniuchi

Nearest the Pin on Hole 11 by Tbilisi Hills: Annabel Ayres

Nearest the Pin on Hole 15 by Centara Mirage Beach Golf Resort: Shiba Wahid

Nearest the Pin on Hole 7 by Callaway (Precision Golf): Nataliya Bikkenina

Longest Drive on Hole 8 by White Eagle Golf: Nicsha Rodriguez

