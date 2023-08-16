Even as the country rejoiced in its 76th year of independence on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board put a damper on the celebrations by posting a highly questionable video that applauded Pakistan’s greatest moments in the sport.

The two-minute-22-second video clip on the PCB’s social media account appears to have done more damage that good.

The video consciously omitted the feats of Pakistan’s greatest player and former captain Imran Khan who led the team to their greatest triumph in the 1992 World Cup.

Under Imran’s talismanic leadership, the ‘Cornered Tigers’ (the nickname given to the team of 1992) defeated England by 22 runs to win the ODI World Cup in Australia.

But Imran was edited out in the video clip shared by PCB to celebrate Pakistan's greatest cricket moments in history.

The video also highlights other historical wins like Javed Miandad’s famous last-ball six off India’s Chetan Sharma in 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final at Sharjah.

Other highlights include Pakistan co-hosting the 1996 World Cup, the team winning the 2012 Asia Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy.

But by omitting Imran from the historic 1992 World Cup celebrations in the video has angered die-hard fans of the sport, not just in Pakistan, but around the world.

Shortly after it appeared on social media, fans showed their displeasure at the PCB for surreptitiously editing the video

Former women’s player Urooj Mumtaz led the protests as "#ShameOnPCB" became one of the top trends on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

“Reminiscing in Pakistan cricket’s history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country," Mumtaz wrote on X.

Another fan was of the view, that “No matter how hard they try, they can’t take Imran Khan out.”

And another angry fan said: “LOL. No way you can make a video celebrating Pak cricket without the greatest Pak cricketer ever.”

Meanwhile, Naina, a die-hard Pakistan fan, said: "This is how heroes are treated in Pakistan. How can they forget the man who is called the King of the Cricket World? Pakistan won the title of the 1992 World Cup just because of this man. Shame on your act; shame on you!"

