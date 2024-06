Italy's Jasmine Paolini reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over unseeded Russian Elina Avanesyan at the French Open on Monday.

World number 15 Paolini had never advanced past the second round at a major until this year, making the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.

The 28-year-old goes on to play former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina for a place in the semi-finals.