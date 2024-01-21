New Zealand need 135 runs to complete a clean sweep of Pakistan in their Twenty20 international series after the tourists struggled with the bat in game five in Christchurch Sunday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan limped to 134-8, with a regular loss of wickets stymying their efforts to overcome a slow start against another disciplined New Zealand bowling display.

Seamers Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all claimed two scalps, along with spinner Ish Sodhi, leaving the Black Caps poised to complete a 5-0 series rout.

Southee, the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, put New Zealand on the front foot by starting the game with a maiden over in which he dismissed debutant Haseebullah Khan.

Southee returned in the 13th over to remove the dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who had raced to 33 off 16 balls.

Top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan departed soon afterwards for 38 off 38, ultimately consigning Pakistan to the lowest first-innings score by either team in the series.

Key batter Babar Azam was out of sorts, dropped twice by Mark Chapman as he battled to just 13 off 24 balls.

The tourists made three changes to the team beaten by seven wickets in game four at the same Hagley Oval on Friday.

Twenty-year-old Khan opened the batting in place of Saim Ayub, while legspinner Usama Mir and seamer Abbas Afridi were recalled after both played in the first two games.

New Zealand made two changes, including the recall of allrounder Rachin Ravindra, who has barely featured since his prolific run-scoring feats at last year's 50-over World Cup in India.

Ravindra replaced Daryl Mitchell, who is being rested while legspinner Sodhi took the berth of pace bowler Adam Milne.