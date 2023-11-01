Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday to keep alive their slim hopes of making the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing just 205 to win, the 1992 champions reached their target with 105 balls to spare and seven wickets intact. Fakhar Zaman made 81 and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique scored 68.

Pakistan now have three victories from seven matches but still need to defeat New Zealand and England and also hope other results fall in their favour if they are to make the last four.

dj/m