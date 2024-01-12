New Zealand powered to 226-8 against Pakistan in the first match of the series in Auckland on Friday, as the visitors conceded the highest score against them in a Twenty20 international.

Daryl Mitchell and captain Kane Williamson scored explosive half-centuries as the home side took advantage of the short Eden Park boundaries and some wayward bowling.

Pakistan will chase an imposing 227 to win the opening match of the five-game series after their new-look attack failed to adapt, having asked New Zealand to bat.

Finn Allen set the tone by striking Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for 24 runs off the third over following the early departure of opening partner Devon Conway.

Allen's 34 off 15 balls was followed by Willamson's 57 off 42 and Mitchell's blazing 61 off 27 as the Black Caps kept their run rate above 10 per over throughout the innings.

Mitchell struck four of their 11 sixes while Williamson scored nine of their 21 fours.

The highest T20 score Pakistan had previously conceded was 221-3, against England in Karachi in 2022.

Pakistan, coming off a resounding 3-0 Test series loss in Australia, were fielding two bowlers making their T20 debut.

Seamer Abbas Afridi impressed in his first international appearance in any format with 3-34 off four overs, although fellow-debutant Usama Mir had his leg spin attacked by Mitchell in particular and finished with 0-51.

Shaheen, who took 3-46, is leading Pakistan for the first time after Babar Azam forfeited the captaincy in the wake of their failure to make last year's 50-over Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

New Zealand spin-bowling allrounder Mitchell Santner was omitted after testing positive for Covid-19.