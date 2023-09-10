Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has expressed his condolences after a devastating earthquake hit Morocco.

A powerful earthquake in Morocco has killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds more, the country's deadliest tremor in more than six decades, toppling houses in remote mountain villages where rescuers dug through rubble for survivors.

The Moroccan government says death toll in earthquake near Marrakech has reached 1,037, with more than 1,200 injured.

The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. Most of the fatalities are in mountainous areas outside Marrakech, the nearest city to the epicentre, its updated toll showed.

Posting on X, Azam wrote: "Disturbed after seeing the visuals coming out from Morocco. I share my deepest condolences. May Almighty have mercy upon them."

Pakistan are currently taking part in the Asia Cup and will square off against arch-rivals India in Colombo on Sunday.

