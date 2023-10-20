Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first in the World Cup match against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Friday.

Pakistan made one change from the team defeated by India with Usama Mir coming in for fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan.

Australia are unchanged following their win against Sri Lanka, their first in the tournament after two opening losses.

Pakistan have two wins and one defeat.

Australia

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuchagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)